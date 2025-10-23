Washington authorizes Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de octubre, 2025

The White House allows Ukraine to employ long-range missiles supplied by its Western allies to attack targets on Russian territory, after lifting a restriction limiting their use. U.S. officials confirmed that the move, adopted in recent days by the Donald Trump administration, gives Kiev greater freedom to respond to the Kremlin's offensive and raises pressure on Moscow amid diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The move came shortly before Ukrainian forces launched a British-made Storm Shadow cruise missile at a Russian facility in the Bryansk region. According to Ukraine, the projectile successfully struck a plant used for the production of explosives and rocket fuel, managing to overcome Russian anti-aircraft defenses.

An adjustment in the chain of command

The authorization for Ukraine to employ long-range missiles on Russian territory coincided with an adjustment in the Pentagon's command structure. Until recently, the final decision on such operations rested with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. However, authority was transferred to the top U.S. commander in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, who also heads NATO's military command.

Washington seeks to pressure Moscow without widening the conflict In early October, President Trump had considered authorizing the dispatch of Tomahawk missiles - U.S.-made and with a range of more than 1,000 miles - as part of a package aimed at encouraging peace negotiations with the Kremlin. That proposal was eventually dropped, although it marked the beginning of a diplomatic rapprochement that, so far, has not yielded concrete results.



The move would aim to strengthen Ukraine's position on the front lines without modifying the limits Washington has maintained to avoid a direct escalation with Russia.





Zelensky insists on more support

During his visit to Washington last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested the delivery of Tomahawk missiles, a request that President Trump rejected. Still, the U.S. approved the sale of more than 3,000 long-range air-to-ground missiles (ERAMs), with an operational range of 150 to 280 miles, intended to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

The gesture reflects a policy of sustained but controlled military support. As Ukraine expands its drone and domestically manufactured missile attacks, Washington seeks to maintain a balance between backing Kiev and containing a war that President Trump insists on resolving diplomatically.