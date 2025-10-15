Minnesota debate: Undocumented driver's license law raises questions about the election process

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de octubre, 2025

A law signed in 2023 by the Democratic governor Tim Walz has returned to the center of political debate in Minnesota, after an exchange in the state House of Representatives raised questions about its potential impact on elections.

The regulation, known as Driver's License for All, allows people without legal immigration status to obtain a driver's license from the state. According to estimates by PolitiFact, about 81,000 undocumented immigrants currently reside in Minnesota.

During a recent House session, a lawmaker asked an election official whether a noncitizen holding a driver's license could get to vote.

The official responded that, if the document presented met the identification requirements accepted at polling places, that person could cast a vote, which generated concern among some representatives about possible flaws in the electoral system's controls.

Currently, Minnesota does not require proof of citizenship to register as a voter. Registration can be done with a photo ID - such as a driving license - and a Social Security number, although the latter is not always required.

Critics of the measure argue that the lack of citizenship verification could open the door to irregularities, while supporters of the program claim that drivers licenses do not grant voting rights and that authorities have mechanisms in place to ensure that only U.S. citizens participate in elections.

The debate reflects a broader tension in the country over how to balance election security with access to identification documents for those living and working in the U.S. without legal immigration status.