New war between the White House and Democrats over the leak of Epstein's photos showing Trump, Clinton, Gates, Woody Allen and Prince Andrew, among other personalities

Published by Israel Duro 13 de diciembre, 2025

The release by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee of 19 photographs owned by late Jeffrey Epstein featuring President Trump and well-known personalities has sparked a new battle between members of the Democratic party and the White House.

Despite Donald Trump downplaying the significance of the newly unveiled images, White House was quick to charge Democrats with opportunism for trying to "create a false narrative" about the relationship between the president and the disgraced tycoon.

No photograph gives any indication of inappropriate conduct

"Everybody knew this man [Epstein] – he was all over Palm Beach. He has photos with everybody... there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have them. That's no big deal... I know nothing about them," the president said when questioned about the new publications.

The president appears in three of the 19 images made public Friday. In one of them, Trump is amid a group of women with pixelated faces wearing necklaces that look Hawaiian, in a second he poses seated next to a blonde woman, while in the last one he appears to be talking to another female with Epstein in the background. None of the photographs give any indication of inappropriate behavior, and all of the women are of legal age.

"Democrats like Plaskett and Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted"

However, Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman heavily criticized the Democrats, accusing them of "selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative."

"Here’s the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted sex offender. The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked, and the Trump administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends. It's time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted."

Democrats claim to have received 95,000 new images

Earlier, Democrats leaked the photographs, claiming they had received 95,000 new images. In a posting on X, Democratic party members of the oversight committee noted that "These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world."