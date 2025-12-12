Most Europeans believe Trump is stronger than their own leaders

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump's leadership dominates in Europe. This was revealed by a poll published by POLITICO which highlighted that Europeans share the view of the Republican president that their leaders are weak - at least compared to the U.S. president - and see him as more decisive.

In that regard, the poll detailed that Trump's return to the White House is far more significant to voters in Germany, France and the United Kingdom than the election of their own national leaders. The poll was conducted by the independent London-based pollster Public First.

"For leaders like Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, it makes particularly grim reading: They are seen by their own voters as having largely failed to handle the unpredictable American president effectively so far," explained POLITICO.

Similarly, the survey detailed that many Europeans share Trump's view (expressed in a recent interview) that European leaders are weak and have failed to handle their relations with Trump effectively.

In Germany, only 24% believe that Chancellor Merz has managed the relationship with Trump well. In France, Macron gets 16% approval in this regard. In the UK, Starmer receives divided opinions (29% good, 29% bad).

Perceptions are worse toward European Union leaders. In France, only 11% felt that Brussels had managed the relationship with Trump well, while 47% felt that EU leaders had managed the relationship poorly.

"These results show how much Trump has shaped the last year of political conversation not just in the U.S., but globally," said Seb Wride, director of polling at Public First.