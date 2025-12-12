Trump tactfully celebrates bipartisan achievements at Congressional Ball: 'We come up with great ideas together'

Published by Santiago Ospital 12 de diciembre, 2025

In a tuxedo, Donald Trump showed his most bipartisan side at the Congressional Ball at the White House. Before an audience of Republican and Democratic members of Congress, the president thanked the "great people in the room" from both parties who "who work so hard on behalf of our great nation."

"You are members of the greatest legislative body in the history of our country, history of the world, really," he maintained before thanking them because "sometimes we don't work together, but we come up with great ideas together."

At one point in his speech, after listing results of his administration, he assured that they had been possible thanks to the work of both congressional benches: "the largest tax cuts in American history" (in the One Big, Beautiful Bill), the Laken Riley Act and the GENIUS Act.

These legislative accomplishments, he said, were downplayed against that of "a woman named Melania." The first lady, standing next to the president, was the main promoter of the Take It Down Act, which seeks to ban the non-consensual publication of intimate images. The bill passed with only two "no" votes in Congress.

"It was just about a unanimous vote," the president celebrated. And he said looking at the first lady, he said, "Maybe you should be doing my job because I don't get one [Democratic] vote."

After insisting that "Democrats worked very hard too," he left room for a few brief rebukes, "I think you could get rid of a couple of your little policies, like men in women's sports, open borders, transgender for everybody... But other than that, I like what you're doing."

Health reform promises for 2026



"I look forward to working with each and every one of you in the coming year to make our nation stronger, safer, wealthier, healthier," Trump told Republicans and Democrats assembled at the White House.

And, looking ahead, he highlighted a priority on the Democratic agenda: "I really believe we can work on healthcare together and come up with something that's going to be much better, much less expensive for the people, less expensive for our nation."

The main Democratic argument for rejecting the Republican proposal to reopen the government, prolonging the longest shutdown in history, was that some Obamacare subsidies were not extended.

The measure was not included in the final budget, although Senate Republican leader John Thune pledged to put it to a vote once the government reopened. In recent hours, the Senate shot down the extension.

"We have an idea that rather than making these massive payments ... [to] insurance companies we make beautiful, big payments directly to the people and they buy their own health insurance," Trump said Thursday. He said the plan was very popular and that "a lot of the Democrats" would approve.