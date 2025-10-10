Undocumented drunk driver leaves six dead in California, had ICE detainer

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published information Thursday about the arrest, on Sept. 7, 2025, of Beto Cerillo-Bialva, an undocumented felon of Mexican origin, charged with murder after crashing his vehicle into a tree while intoxicated, killing six passengers and seriously injuring another.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer requesting local authorities to notify the agency before this public safety suspect is released. Unfortunately, California under Gov. Gavin Newsom does not comply with ICE detainers and let Cerillo-Bialva back on the state's roads months ago, alleged the DHS in a release.

After Cerillo-Bialva's third DUI arrest in 2024, ICE filed an arrest warrant that was ignored by California authorities.

Cerillo-Bialva has been removed from the country seven times and maintains an extensive criminal history that includes cocaine possession, three DUIs, driving without a license and violating a court-ordered restraining order for domestic abuse.

This serial criminal killed six innocent souls. Governor Newsom has blood on his hands. This serial criminal should have never been released by California authorities," said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

She added, "Sanctuary policies protect the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens. ICE will do everything in our power to remove this serial drunk driver, abuser, and drug user from our country."