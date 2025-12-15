FBI arrests alleged pro-Palestinian group members accused of planning New Year's Eve bombings in LA

The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) AFP

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - Just The News 15 de diciembre, 2025

The FBI said Monday that it arrested four alleged pro-Palestinian group members accused of planning New Year's Eve bombings in Los Angeles.

The bureau told Fox News that the arrested members self-identified as part of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, an extremist group that is pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government.

The members were allegedly planning coordinated bombing attacks using improvised explosive devices on New Year’s Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles, according to the FBI.

The four members were arrested in Lucerne Valley, where the FBI believes they were preparing to test explosive devices ahead of the planned attacks. The members have each been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The FBI said that a fifth person believed to be connected to the same TILF group was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack.

According to a TILF Instagram account, its founding chapter is in Los Angeles, and its goal is to free "Turtle Island," a Native American name referring to North America, from the "illegal American empire."

