Trump vows to support primary against Indiana Republicans who rejected redistricting

The Republican leader has been lashing out at Indiana's senators after the state's upper chamber failed to advance a new Republican-favored map.

Donald Trump

Donald TrumpAndrew Caballero- Reynolds / AFP

Published by
Luis Francisco Orozco

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning reiterated his pledge to back primary challenges against those Indiana Republicans who opposed redistricting efforts, pointing directly at that state's Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray. "Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves. Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be “primaried,” and I will be there to help! Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!", Trump announced through his Truth Social account.

The Republican leader has been lashing out at Indiana's senators after the state's upper chamber failed to advance a new Republican-favored map. In fact, Trump has gone so far as to suggest, after senators voted 19-31 against the measure passed by the state House, with 21 Republicans joining Democrats in rejecting it, that Bray was on his way out. However, far from being a surprise, the truth is that Indiana's Republican lieutenant governor, Micah Beckwith (R), had warned senators that the Trump administration had threatened to withhold federal funds from the state if the reapportionment effort failed.

The decision by Trump comes at a time when other states across the country - including Texas, Ohio, North Carolina and California, among others - are engaged in their own redistricting battles. Both the Democratic and Republican parties are looking to increase their chances of winning seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Indiana governor has offered his help to Trump

Indiana's Republican governor, Mike Braun, has repeatedly shown himself to be in agreement with Trump, to the point that last Thursday he offered his help to the Republican leader at a time when he is seeking to unseat what he considers disloyal members of the party.

"I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump. Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences. I will be working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers," Braun wrote in a post on X.

