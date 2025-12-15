Trump links filmmaker Rob Reiner's death to 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump reacted to the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner linking it to what he called a "raging obsession" against him, referring to so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The president stated on Truth Social that Reiner reportedly died with his wife, Michele, "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

The leader used the term Trump Derangement Syndrome, popularized by his supporters to designate what they consider an irrational hostility against the Republican, to the point of being comparable to a mental illness.

"He was known to have driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," the president wrote.

He concluded his message by exclaiming, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Trump's comments came after police announced that Reiner's son Nick had been arrested and booked into a Los Angeles jail on suspicion of murdering his parents.