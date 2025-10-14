Trump's Israel-Hamas deal sets stage for new overtures to Iran and Russia, if they want it

Published by Misty Severi 14 de octubre, 2025

As he was being compared to Cyrus the Great and other legendary peacemakers in the limelight of the Israel-Hamas deal, President Donald Trump was already not so subtly working the margins on future deals with Russia or Iran.

Trump has been touted as a historic peacemaker after he helped end or de-escalate multiple global conflicts in the wake of his second term, which began just 10 months ago.

The president ran on a promise to end the war in Ukraine. Although he has not achieved that war's end so far, he made great strides after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this year.

“The hand of friendship and cooperation is always open," Trump told the Israeli Knesset in remarks on Monday aimed at Tehran but also clearly targeted at Putin. “We’re going to see if we can do something."

Trump's former chief of staff for the National Security Council, Fred Fleitz, told Just the News that the president was acutely aware he could use the stage where Israel and Hamas signed their historic agreement to jumpstart talks with Iran and Russia.

"I think this gives him leverage and credibility, not just to bring peace to the Middle East, but to resolve other global conflicts, especially the war in Ukraine," Fleitz said on the "John Solomon Reports" podcast. "He knows how to negotiate with people like an adult ... Trump wants to work with everyone. He said we shouldn't have permanent enemies."

Fleitz highlighted how Trump even made an effort to work with Turkey, which is a powerful influence in global politics, because they could potentially help with bringing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Even the Iranian president was invited," he added. "He didn't come, but I think it sent a small, strong message to Iran, we want peace. Make a deal with us. We'll all grow rich."

The comment comes after Israeli and U.S. forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year in order to destroy its nuclear program.

Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla., said the Israel-Hamas deal not only made believers in the region but also emboldened European leaders who tried to undercut Trump's efforts by recognizing a Palestinian state prematurely before Hamas made concessions.

"I think it really says the strength of the moment that took place, that world leaders from all over the globe dropped everything with literally 20 minutes notice to get to Egypt for this historic time in our lives," Patronis said. "Look, President Trump, I think, truly is the only person that could have brought it in for a landing."

War in Ukraine

Trump's efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2022, have scaled back recently after Putin's meeting in Alaska.

Trump admitted during a press conference at the summit that there were still several issues that needed to be resolved in order to actually reach a permanent ceasefire that ends the years-long war in Ukraine. He has also admitted that Ukraine would likely need to give up some of its land in order to appease Russia.

There was speculation after the summit that Trump would participate in a three-way meeting with Russia and Ukraine to help mediate a ceasefire, but the meeting never came to fruition and Russia continued its aggression. However, Putin most recently offered to extend his nuclear arms pact with the U.S., which expires in February, by one year.

The Israel-Hamas peace deal

Trump first released a 20-point plan to restore peace in the region last month, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages. The hostages were released Monday morning.

The plan also promised that Hamas members who commit to peace would receive amnesty and the agreement would permit humanitarian aid to enter the strip. Trump will assume leadership of a "Board of Peace" made up of foreign heads of state to oversee the process until the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, is ready to lead the region.

The Palestinian Authority has committed to implementing the reforms, including holding new elections and ending its system that pays the families of Palestinians involved in attacks on Israel.

Trump's peace deal receives praise across political spectrum

Trump has also been praised by some of his political opponents, including former President Bill Clinton, who said Trump deserved "great credit" for helping to bring the peace deal and security.

Turkey, Egypt and Qatar also signed the "Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity" on Monday, which supports Trump's approach to ending war in the Middle East.

"We support and stand behind President Trump's sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East," the declaration reads. "Together, we will implement this agreement in a manner that ensures peace, security, stability, and opportunity for all peoples of the region, including both Palestinians and Israelis."

Trump's approach to peace earns him Nobel Prize consideration

Trump's approach to ending at least eight different international conflicts have led to multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations for the 2026 awards. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even nominated Trump for the prize for facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Pakistan and Georgia GOP Rep. Buddy Carter also nominated Trump for the award, with Pakistan's nomination stemming from the president's role in de-escalating a brief conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

Trump has also helped resolve conflicts between Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Cambodia and Thailand.

© Just The News