Historic Summit in Egypt: with the presence of Trump a declaration is signed to move towards peace in Gaza

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de octubre, 2025

On Monday, President Donald Trump participated in an international summit in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, where more than 20 foreign delegations discussed the future of Gaza. The meeting coincided with the simultaneous release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, one of the key points of the ongoing agreement.

Among those in attendance were Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the President of the United States Federal Council of Ministers. Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair, in addition to representatives of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Symbolic memorandum, key absence.

During the summit, Trump signed a political document alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The signing took place in front of the leaders present and preceded an official photograph under the slogan "Peace 2025."

The document, later released by the White House, was titled "The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity" and sets out general commitments among the signatories, who expressed their support for the peace plan promoted by Trump.

The content of the memorandum states, "We understand that lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can prosper with their fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity upheld."

The text also states that the signatories are committed to resolving disputes diplomatically and avoiding new cycles of violence in the region.

During the ceremony, Trump stated, "This took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it? And it's going to hold up too. It's going to hold up."

Israel and Hamas did not participate

Despite an agreement on Gaza, the ceremony was held without representatives from Israel or the Hamas terrorist group. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that his absence was due to a Jewish holiday, although he acknowledged that he had been invited directly by Trump.