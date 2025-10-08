'They should be in jail': Trump lashes out at Chicago mayor, Illinois governor

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de octubre, 2025

President Trump indicated Wednesday on Truth Social that the Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker should be in jail for failing to adequately protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" the president tweeted.

Protests against Operation Midway Blitz, involving ICE and Border Patrol (CBP) agents, have resulted in multiple confrontations and arrests, for which at least 30 people face federal charges.

This operation is aimed at identifying and detaining illegal immigrants for deportation. At the moment, more than 1,000 people without legal status in the U.S. have been detained in Chicago and surrounding areas.

The Republican leader's remarks came amid growing tension between the federal government and Chicago authorities, who have tried to block the deployment of National Guard troops to the city amid a security crisis.