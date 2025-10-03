Trump freezes funding for two Chicago 'L' train projects over suspicion of race-based hiring

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de octubre, 2025

The Trump administration suspended funding for a major infrastructure project on the Chicago "L" train system after pointing out that federal money may be being used to hire workers for the work based on their race.

Specifically, the projects consist of the extension of the Red Line and the modernization of the Red Line and the Purple Line of the Chicago subway. The federal funds awarded amount to $2.1 billion.

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), reported the suspension through a message posted on social media.

"$2.1 billion in Chicago infrastructure projects--specifically the Red Line Extension and the Red and Purple Modernization Project--have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting," Vought confirmed.

Following Vought's statements, the Department of Transportation (USDOT) issued a release detailing a recently published "interim final rule (IFR) that prohibits race- and sex-based hiring requirements in federal grants."

"To continue implementation of this rule, USDOT today sent letters to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) to inform them that two projects — the CTA Red Line Extension and the CTA Red and Purple Modernization Program — are also under administrative review to determine whether any unconstitutional practices are occurring," the department added.

In the same statement, the USDOT said two other projects in New York—the Hudson Tunnel and the 2nd Avenue Subway—are also under review.