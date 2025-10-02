DOE terminates more than $7 billion in projects that advance the 'left's climate agenda'

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Energy reported that it will end at least $7 billion in grants for 223 projects funded through several of its clean energy offices.

Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the decision is intended to end "funding funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda."

In that regard, the department released a statement saying that after a thorough, individualized financial review, the DOE determined these projects did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs, were not economically feasible, and would not provide a positive return on investment for taxpayers.

"On day one, the Energy Department began the critical task of reviewing billions of dollars in financial awards, many rushed through in the final months of the Biden administration with inadequate documentation by any reasonable business standard," Secretary Chris Wright said.

Twenty-six percent of the awards were granted between the election and Trump's inauguration The Energy Department noted that of the 321 canceled financial awards, 26% were granted between Election Day and the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Those awards alone were worth more than $3 billion.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, Secretary Wright issued a secretarial memorandum entitled "Ensuring Accountability in Financial Assistance." The memorandum states that recipients have 30 days to appeal the termination decision. Some of the projects included in the announcement have already begun that process.