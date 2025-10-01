Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin rejects Chicago Archdiocese award after criticism of his support for abortion, despite the pope hinting at his backing

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de octubre, 2025

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a statement Tuesday that Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin turned down an award that was scheduled to be presented to him at an Archdiocese of Chicago reception in November. According to Cupich, the award was intended to recognize the senator, who is Catholic, for his role in immigration reform and his support for immigrants in the United States.

However, both the archdiocese and Durbin have faced numerous criticisms from both Catholic and pro-life leaders and groups because of the pro-abortion positions the Democratic senator has expressed over the past several years. "While I am saddened by this news, I respect his decision. But I want to make clear that the decision to present him an award was specifically in recognition of his singular contribution to immigration reform and his unwavering support of immigrants, which is so needed in our day," Cupich said in the statement.

Pope Leo XIV spoke out in support of Durbin

The announcement of Durbin's rejection of the award came shortly after the Pope Leo XIV criticized death penalty supporters by claiming that these "are not really pro-life," in a clear endorsement of the Democratic senator. "Someone who says, ‘I’m against abortion,’ but says ‘I’m in favor of the death penalty,’ is not really pro-life. Someone who says that, ‘I’m against abortion but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life," the pontiff told reporters, according to EWTN News, in response to a question about Cupich's attempt to honor Durbin.

Also, the pope added, "I would ask first and foremost that there be greater respect for one another and that we search together both as human beings, in that case as American citizens or as citizens of the state of Illinois, as well as Catholics, to say we really need to really look closely at all of these ethical issues and to find the way forward as a church."

On the other hand, the conservative advocacy group Catholic Vote celebrated Durbin's decision via its X account, in which it wrote: "This is great news. Our voices made a difference." Previously, the group had on numerous occasions expressed outrage over the award to be presented to Durbin, to the point where it went so far as to launch an online petition against the recognition of the Democratic senator, eventually gathering nearly 40,000 signatures.