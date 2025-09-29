Trump on Mamdani's candidacy: '[He] will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party'

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump referenced the candidacy of radical leftist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. Trump assured that, in his opinion, the Democrat will clash with him if he ever wins the election.

"He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?" said Trump in a message posted on Truth Social.

In that regard,Trump argued that "Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party."

The Republican president's comments came after current New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race.

In his message broadcast from Gracie Mansion, Adams acknowledged that his campaign failed to gain the necessary traction and that a lack of funding left him at a clear disadvantage against his rivals.