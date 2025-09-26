Trump approved the agreement for TikTok to continue operating in the U.S.

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump signed the executive order authorizing the agreement to TikTok can continue to be available in the United States. With this agreement, which was negotiated for months with the Chinese company ByteDance, the main shareholder of the application, TikTok will be able to continue operating in the country under a scheme of majority control by US investors.

As reported with Reuters, Oracle and Silver Lake will be part of the group that owns about 50% of TikTok U.S. under the new system.

The president signed the deal authorization accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, as well as senior officials and cabinet members. Among them were Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury; Pam Bondi attorney general; Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

"We have American investors taking it over, running it, highly sophisticated, including Larry Ellison. And Oracle, I guess, is going to play a very big role in terms of security, safety, and everything else. So we have very good controls. And literally, I would get a call from friends of mine who are fathers of young people saying, could you do me a favor? Could you get it approved, please? My son is driving me crazy. So we're getting it done. And they have a big audience. And we have great American investors. And here's your final copy," Trump expressed after signing the executive order.

In addition, the president added that Michael Dell, Rupert Murdoch and "probably four or five absolutely world-class investors" would be part of the deal.

The deal is in response to a law enacted by Congress in 2024, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA). Citing risk of espionage, the legislation forced ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok in the United States. Otherwise, the app would be banned.

"This deal really does mean that Americans can use TikTok, but actually use it with more confidence than they had in the past because their data's going to be secure and it's not going to be used as a propaganda weapon against our fellow citizens," added Vice President Vance, who specified the company will be worth an estimated $14 billion.

"The most important thing is that it does protect Americans' data security. It ensures TikTok is still accessible, and on this question of the algorithm, what this deal ensures is that... American investors will actually control the algorithm," Vance continued.