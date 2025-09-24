Trump administration bans Iranian diplomats from shopping at wholesale and luxury stores in New York

Published by Leandro Fleischer 24 de septiembre, 2025

The Donald Trump administration has implemented new measures restricting the activities of Iranian diplomats and officials visiting the United States for the UN General Assembly, international media reported.

According to a regulation recently published in the Federal Register, they are prohibited from shopping at wholesale stores such as Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale Club without prior authorization from the State Department. The restrictions, which also apply to diplomats’ family members, include a ban on purchasing luxury goods without special permission.

For years, images of Iranian officials buying items like televisions or cereal boxes at these stores have circulated widely in Iran, sparking unrest among the population.

"Maximum pressure"



Thomas Pigott, a State Department spokesman, called the restrictions a measure of “maximum pressure,” The Guardian noted. “We will not allow the Iranian regime to let its clerical elites go on a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and dire shortages of water and electricity,” the official said.

Iran condemned the measure



The Iranian government has strongly condemned these measures, saying they violate the United States’ obligations as host of the UN General Assembly. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei called the restrictions an inappropriate gesture by Washington.

Previous restrictions



It should be noted that Iranian diplomats already face strict limitations in the United States. Since 2019, during the first Trump administration, their movements have been restricted to a specific area in Manhattan near the UN compound, prohibiting travel beyond Kennedy Airport, the Iranian mission, or the ambassador’s residence. In one notable case, former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was prevented from visiting a hospitalized colleague in New York.

These restrictions are not unique to Iran. Russian diplomats also need authorization to leave designated areas, while Chinese officials must notify the State Department of any meetings they hold in the U.S. These measures reflect a broader practice of controlling the activities of certain countries’ diplomats on U.S. soil, The Times of India noted.