Trump stirs the UN with a forceful address

23 de septiembre, 2025

As if it were a bad joke, President Donald Trump's arrival at the United Nations General Assembly was marked by an escalator that stalled when he and the first lady were halfway up the stairs, and a teleprompter that failed to function. Both things Trump complained about in the speech. However, that would be just the beginning of a list of complaints and denunciations that the president had about the UN and how several of today's most pressing global issues are being addressed.

With characteristic confidence, the president attended the UN's most important event to tell the leaders of that body, to their faces, that they are not getting the job done and that, at times, their actions are even making things worse. He also took the opportunity to criticize, from the stage, several presidents for decisions that Trump considers detrimental to the world. Once again, what Trump did was to set before the whole world a vision about the present and future of the West.

Trump accused the UN of dedicating itself to publishing letters but doing nothing effective to solve conflicts. He mentioned some of the wars in which his administration had intervened and achieved peace, and said the UN had not even helped: "They didn't even try." He asserted that the agency has a lot of potential but is far from reaching it, and that it is "sad" that he should intervene in such conflicts instead of the UN.

The president also made a strong attack on the UN's influence on migration issues. Stating that the organization has facilitated the entry of "millions" of migrants into the United States. He said that the UN should "stop invasions, not create them and not finance them." He also asserted that, "The UN is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and we have to get them out."

On this issue, the Republican took the opportunity to make a strong call to other countries, particularly in Europe, to copy his strategy on immigration, presenting the United States as the model to follow. He told them that it is time to stop with the failed experiment of open borders or their countries will go to "hell." He also told them that they are letting in people with whom they have nothing in common and that will ruin entire nations.

Indeed, the UN has, for a long time, supported migrants and refugees worldwide through various of its programs. Trump's speech, although it is a topic that is already widely discussed in the world following the issue of migration, particularly from cultures opposed to the West, is especially valuable because of where it is taking place.

Among the claims he made to European leaders was also the issue of the war between Ukraine and Russia. The president noted that it is shameful that the European Union is supposedly defending Ukraine, but at the same time continues to buy energy from Putin. He further claimed that the United States has little to do with that conflict, given the ocean between them, and yet he seems to be doing more about it than the European Union.

The president also took the opportunity to send a clear message to Venezuela's tyrant, Nicolas Maduro. Saying again, before the whole world, and before several of Maduro's friends who were present in the room, that he is the leader of a drug trafficking cartel. "We recently began using the supreme power of the U.S. Armed Forces to destroy the Venezuelan terrorists and trafficking networks led by Nicolas Maduro. To every terrorist thug who is smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States, I warn you: we will annihilate you," Trump said, also referring to the ships that have been sunk in the Caribbean.

This speech by Trump at the United Nations General Assembly will go down in history, and not only stands out because it was telling truths, one after another, to the leaders of that body and to the leaders of the world, but because, as he has already proven, his speeches do not stay in the air. He is able to push through his intentions even if the world's political elite is shocked.