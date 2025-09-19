Ted Cruz introduces bill to bar sanctioned Iranian officials from entering the UN Assembly in New York

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de septiembre, 2025

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the Strengthening Entry Visa Enforcement and Restrictions (SEVER) Act on Thursday, aimed at preventing sanctioned Iranian officials from entering the United States as representatives to the United Nations General Assembly (UN), whose high-level session begins on Monday in New York.

The proposal explicitly bans entry to those sanctioned for endorsing (or having been appointed) by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The Iranian regime and the corrupt officials who run it are responsible for the murder, injury, and kidnapping of thousands of Americans,” Cruz said in a statement reported by The Hill. “The Ayatollah means it when he chants ‘Death to America,’ and the United States has developed and imposed sanctions to counter the threats posed by him and those directly around him.”

Cruz emphasized, "If you are a crony of the Ayatollah who has been sanctioned by the U.S., it means that you pose a threat to the safety and security of Americans, and you should not be allowed on American soil – let alone to engage in diplomacy at the United Nations General Assembly."

Support



So far, joining as co-sponsors have been Republican Senators Tom Cotton (Arkansas), John Barrasso (Wyoming), Ashley Moody (Florida), Rick Scott (Florida) and Joni Ernst (Iowa).

The companion measure in the House of Representatives is led by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), who stated, “[Iran’s] President Masoud Pezeshkian, like his predecessors, is part of a regime that funds terrorism, destabilizes the Middle East, brutalizes the Iranian people, and has actively targeted Americans. No government official that is part of this despotic regime should ever be permitted to set foot on American soil to spread propaganda or legitimize tyranny,” Tenney said in a statement.

Tenney added, "The SEVER Act will give President Trump the authority to ensure the United States is never a platform for terrorists and tyrants that threaten American citizens."