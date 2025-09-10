Trump welcomes former Hamas hostages and family members of those still held captive in Gaza

Published by Leandro Fleischer 10 de septiembre, 2025

Representatives of families of hostages and survivors of Hamas captivity met Wednesday at the White House with President Donald Trump, Israeli media Ynet reported.

The meeting was attended by Elai David, brother of hostage Eviatar David, and survivors Ohad and Raz Ben Ami. Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the release of the 48 hostages still held by Hamas, assuring those present that his administration is working tirelessly to bring about their return.

The meeting was attended by senior U.S. government officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Trump stressed the relevance of bringing together the top leaders of his administration to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the hostage cause.

During the meeting, Trump asked whether greater military pressure could help resolve the situation. The families responded that such action would endanger the hostages and that the only viable solution is an agreement to end the war and free the captives, a position with which the president agreed.

Trump expressed relief at seeing survivors Ohad and Raz, acknowledged the horror of the hostages' situation and reiterated his Administration's commitment to securing their release.

Elai David, brother of hostage Eviatar David, stated after the meeting, "The president promised us that he is working towards a deal to save the hostages and bring them home. We want to thank him and say that we trust him and his efforts," Ynet reported.

Meeting with French President Macron



In a separate event, French President Emmanuel Macron met at the Elysee Palace with relatives of four hostages who have been held captive by Hamas for 705 days, according to Ynet. Despite diplomatic tensions between Israel and France, Macron promised to address the hostage issue during the United Nations General Assembly, to be held this month in New York.

The meeting, which lasted about two hours, was attended by the father of deceased hostage Guy Iluz, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, the mother of Eviatar David and the brother of hostage Nimrod Cohen. The relatives conveyed to Macron the demand that their loved ones be the priority in any discussion on the future of the region. They described the plight of the hostages, survivors' testimonies and recently released videos, in addition to discussing the suffering of the families.

In a joint statement, the families demanded the Israeli and world authorities to work for the release of the 48 hostages, both dead and alive.

Macron assured that since October 7 the hostages have been an integral part of his agenda and pledged that he will continue to consider their release as a priority to end the war. Upon leaving the Palace, the family members were greeted by members of the Jewish community who expressed their support.

As mentioned, the meeting took place amid tensions between Israel and France due to Paris' criticism of the Jewish state's war against Hamas and the French government's intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

In addition, Emmanuel Macron recently tried to arrange a meeting with U.S. Jewish leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month in New York, but the only times available to the French president were during Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year).

It won't take place for that reason, though the leaders would not have met with Macron anyway, a source invited to the meeting told JNS.

"I think the organizations, for the most part, would not have participated," the source said. "The guy has a 15% popularity rating in France. It's not our job to help him," he added.