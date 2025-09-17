Kash Patel faces 2nd grilling before House Judiciary Committee

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de septiembre, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel began his second hearing before Congress on Wednesday, this time before the House Judiciary Committee, in a session titled, "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

In his opening remarks, Patel defended his leadership of the FBI, highlighting increases in arrests and accomplishments in his first months, including the swift arrest of the suspect for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week.

According to Patel, the release of videos and photographs under his direction facilitated the identification and arrest of Tyler Robinson, 22, in just 33 hours. He also praised collaboration with local agencies and declining crime rates, as well as efforts to find missing children.

Democrats on the committee, led by Jamie Raskin, have focused their questions on the Jeffrey Epstein files, accusing Patel of limiting available evidence and prioritizing President Donald Trump's agenda.

Raskin criticized that Patel has made the United States "less safe" and has broken promises not to use the FBI for partisan retaliation.

For his part, Republican Thomas Massie, the only one in his party who has pressed Patel on Epstein, asked whether investigations have been launched against at least 19 people named in the FBI documents.

Other notable exchanges included a confrontation with Rep. Eric Swalwell, whom Patel accused of having a congressional career that is a "disgrace to the American people" in response to questions about recusals and the list of names in the Epstein case.