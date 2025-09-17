Man who falsely claimed to be Charlie Kirk shooter charged with obstruction of justice and child exploitation

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de septiembre, 2025

George Zinn, who was present at Utah Valley University when Charlie Kirk was murdered, was charged with obstruction of justice and sexual exploitation of minors. By his own admission to authorities, he falsely claimed to have been the shooter to delay the search for the real one.

Zinn, a well-known local activist in Utah, especially in Salt Lake City, was one of the protagonists of the day that ended with the murder of the founder of Turning Point USA.

As recounted by agent Michael Dutson, immediately after Kirk was shot once in the neck, Zinn approached him and claimed to have been the perpetrator. "I shot him; now shoot me," he told him.

Thereupon, Dutson handcuffed him and asked him where the murder weapon was, but Zinn refused to share the information. The 71-year-old changed his tune once arrested, confessing that he had made a diversion to facilitate the escape of the real shooter.

The local politician requested a lawyer and was transported to a hospital for medical attention. "While there, he allowed officers to look at his phone. When he gave them the phone, he said the officers may find sexual images of children. He was additionally charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony charge," they reported from The New York Times.

According to local authorities, the investigation was partially delayed due to Zinn's stunt, since resources were allocated that could have been used in pursuing someone else.

However, 33 hours after Kirk was shot, authorities arrested Tyler Robinson, 22. He is currently the main defendant accused of murdering the activist and popular podcaster.

The viral text exchange between Robinson and his transgender partner:

Robinson's roommate and partner, Lance Twiggs, a biological man who identified as transgender, is cooperating with authorities. Among the evidence he provided is an exchange of messages with the main defendant accused of murdering Kirk.

As he recounted, Twiggs received a text message from Robinson asking him to check under his keyboard. There he found a note that read as follows: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it." Authorities found a photo of that note as part of the investigation.

"What, you're kidding, right?" Twiggs initially responded. From there, the conversation between the two went as follows:

Robinson: I am still ok, my love, but am stuck in Oremm for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.

Twiggs: you weren’t the one who did it right????

Robinson: Yes, I'm sorry.

Twiggs: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.

Twiggs: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Twiggs: Yes.

Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.

Twiggs: How long have you been planning this?

Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it.

Robinson: I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle. … I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with. … I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the f--k will I explain losing it to my old man. … only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. Remember how I was engraving bullets? The f--kin messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on Fox New I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really f--king sucks…judging from today I’d say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope.

Robinson: delete this exchange.

Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle … he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering.

Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga.

Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about love.

Twiggs: I’m much more worried about you.