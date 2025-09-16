Abbott says over 100 teachers will have certification suspended over Charlie Kirk social media posts

Published by Just The News 16 de septiembre, 2025

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said over 100 teachers in the state will have their teaching licenses suspended over inappropriate social media posts related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Many employees nationwide have been fired or suspended over social media posts related to the assassination so far. School employees in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Mississippi and Pennsylvania are currently under investigation for what they wrote on social media regarding Kirk's death.

Abbott said the Texas Education Agency is investigating teachers in the state who have "called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination."

"Those educators—more than 100–will 'have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school,'" Abbott posted on X.

The Texas Education Agency has received approximately 180 complaints about Texas teachers so far, according to Commissioner Mike Morath.

