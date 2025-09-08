Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas: Release hostages or face consequences

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump warned Hamas this weekend that it must accept the proposed deal and release the remaining hostages or face consequences. From the Truth Social platform, he noted that Israel has already acquiesced to the conditions put forward and that negotiating time is running out.

"This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote, stressing that the priority is to end the war and bring the abductees back home.

Background of the warning

Hamas is holding around 50 hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Of these, only 20 are estimated to be still alive. Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, no final agreement for their release has been finalized.

In July, the United States and Israel withdrew negotiators from Qatar after Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff charged that the group showed no real willingness to reach a cease-fire. Weeks later, Witkoff told Fox News that there was a deal on the table that would have allowed the release of 10 of the 20 surviving hostages, but Hamas did not accept it.

Israel's position

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that there will be no partial cease-fire and that any agreement must guarantee both the release of all hostages and an end to the war on terms that benefit Israel.

In parallel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they are preparing for a new offensive within Operation Gideon Chariots II. Military spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee urged Palestinians in certain areas of Gaza City to evacuate, warning that buildings linked to Hamas' terrorist infrastructure will be targeted.