Trump endorsed Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for Iowa Senate race

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump endorsed Ashley Hinson's candidacy for the Senate in Iowa. The Republican congresswoman will seek to succeed Joni Ernst, who recently announced she would not seek a third term in the upper chamber. The 42-year-old congresswoman also has the backing of several high-profile Republican senators, including John Thune and Tim Scott.

Hinson announced her candidacy shortly after Ernst's withdrawal, assuring that she will be a strong ally of Trump in the Senate. She also promised to be a fighter in defense of Iowa voters and conservative values. The president officially endorsed the congresswoman on his Truth Social account, where he described her as "a wonderful person."

"I know Ashley well, and she is a WINNER! A Loving Wife and Proud Mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate. She is working hard to Create Jobs, Cut Taxes, Promote Products and Services MADE IN AMERICA by our incredible Iowa Workers, Support our Great Farmers and American Agriculture, Champion Innovation, Continue to Help Secure our now very Secure Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," the president wrote.

"Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!", he added.

An experienced journalist, Hinson began her political career in 2016, when she successfully ran for the local legislature. Four years later, he decided to make the jump to Washington, DC. In 2020, he unseated Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer to represent the state's 1st Congressional District in the House of Representatives. In 2022, he went on to represent the second congressional district. She sits on the Appropriations Committee and the Ethics Committee.

If elected, Hinson would be one of the youngest members of the Senate. Currently, the average age of the upper chamber is 64.7 years old.

As for Ernst, he joined three other Republican colleagues who will also not seek to renew their seats next year—Tommy Tuberville (Alabama gubernatorial candidate), Thom Tillis (retirement), and Mitch McConnell (retirement).