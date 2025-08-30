Kari Lake announces more than 500 layoffs at Voice of America

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de agosto, 2025

Kari Lake announced 500 layoffs at Voice of America (VoA). The former Senate and Arizona gubernatorial candidate is currently serving as acting director of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the umbrella organization for Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and VoA.

According to what some employees told The Washington Post, the layoffs will take effect on September 30. The Republican official said she expects to announce more measures to "improve the functioning of a very deficient agency."

"Tonight, the U.S. Agency for Global Media initiated what is known as a reduction in force, or RIF, of a large number of its full-time federal employees. We are conducting this RIF at the President's direction to help reduce the federal bureaucracy, improve agency service, and save the American people more of their hard-earned money," Lake wrote on her X account.

"USAGM will continue to fulfill its statutory mission after this RIF— and will likely improve its ability to function and provide the truth to people across the world who live under murderous Communist governments and other tyrannical regimes. I look forward to taking additional steps in the coming months to improve the functioning of a very broken agency and make sure America's voice is heard abroad where it matters most," she added.

Lake's announcement came just a day after a federal judge blocked her from removing Michael Abramowitz as VoA director.

After the initial dismantling of VoA established in March by an executive order signed by Donald Trump, Judge Royce Lamberth ordered to reverse the decision and rehire all employees. However, on May 4, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 to vacate Lamberth's order. They argued that the judge did not have jurisdiction to rule that way.