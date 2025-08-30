"Missouri First Map": Missouri governor called a special session to push for a new electoral map

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de agosto, 2025

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe on Friday called a special session of the state Legislature to address the redistricting process,which could make this state the next to redraw congressional district lines in the wake of Texas. The conservative leader announced his decision through a communication, in which he detailed that lthe Legislature will hold a meeting next Wednesday to present its proposed map.

"Missourians are more alike than we are different, and our Missouri values, across both sides of the aisle, are closer to each other than those of the extreme Left representation of New York, California and Illinois. Missouri’s conservative, common-sense values should be truly represented at all levels of government, and the Missouri First Map delivers just that," the Republican governor said in his statement.

Cleaver's criticism

In another statement, Democratic Representative in Missouri's 5th Congressional District Emanuel Cleaver, manifested his rejection of the state governor's proposed measure, noting that his plan goes against him by adding more areas outside Kansas City to materialize a more conservative bent that would provide more power to the Republican Party in Missouri.

"I will not surrender the voices of the people who entrusted me to fight for them. The people of the Fifth District and I will fight relentlessly to ensure Missouri never becomes an antidemocratic state, where politicians choose their voters instead of voters choosing their representatives. In the courts and at the ballot box, we will demand that the rule of law is upheld, our voices are heard, and democracy prevails," commented the Democratic representative, who, along with Wesley Bell, are the party's only legislators representing Missouri in the Lower House.