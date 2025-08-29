Newsom announces a crackdown on homeless encampments in California

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de agosto, 2025

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the launch of a task force charged with removing homeless encampments in major California cities. The initiative was introduced under the argument of addressing public safety concerns.

The plan, called the State Action Task Force for Encampment Facilitation (SAFE), will begin in the next 30 days on encampments located on state-owned property in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, and Fresno.

As Newsom said in a release, his state is "outperforming the nation" in addressing homelessness, and he said, "No one should live in a dangerous or unsanitary encampment."

Agencies involved

The SAFE Group brings together different agencies, including the Office of Emergency Services, the Housing and Business Agency, the Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Highway Patrol, and the California Transportation Agency.

The governor's office indicated that encampment evictions will be supplemented with shelter and basic service offerings.