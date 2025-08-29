Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Newsom announces a crackdown on homeless encampments in California

The governor's office reported that evictions will be complemented by the provision of shelter and basic services.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin NewsomPatrick T. Fallon / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the launch of a task force charged with removing homeless encampments in major California cities. The initiative was introduced under the argument of addressing public safety concerns.

The plan, called the State Action Task Force for Encampment Facilitation (SAFE), will begin in the next 30 days on encampments located on state-owned property in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, and Fresno.

As Newsom said in a release, his state is "outperforming the nation" in addressing homelessness, and he said, "No one should live in a dangerous or unsanitary encampment."

Agencies involved

The SAFE Group brings together different agencies, including the Office of Emergency Services, the Housing and Business Agency, the Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Highway Patrol, and the California Transportation Agency.

The governor's office indicated that encampment evictions will be supplemented with shelter and basic service offerings.

Contrast with Washington: White House findings

In his statement, Newsom took the opportunity to contrast his strategy with that implemented by President Donald Trump in the nation's capital, which he called "haphazard strategies." According to Sacramento's official version, the new group brings together all the state's tools to evict encampments and link the homeless to assistance programs.

But the White House has staunchly defended its policy. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned in mid-August that homeless people in Washington face three choices: move to a shelter, receive mental health treatment or rehabilitation, or expose themselves to fines and jail if they refuse services.

According to figures released by Fox News, operations in Washington have resulted in more than 240 arrests, the seizure of 38 firearms, and the dismantling of dozens of illegal encampments in just a few days. In all, more than 70 settlements have already been removed, and decades-old gang graffiti has been erased in the capital.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking