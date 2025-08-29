Trump administration encourages Democratic cities to ask for crime-fighting help

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de agosto, 2025

The Trump administration is encouraging other Democratic cities to seek assistance in combating crime While the White House remains in control of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., JD Vance and Karoline Leavitt spoke about the possibility of expanding the security agenda to other cities, provided local authorities request the reinforcements.

As part of a multi-state tour to tout the benefits of the "Big Beautiful Bill," Vance arrived at a steel plant in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum accompanied him. In addition to talking about how the legislation favors local workers, the vice president took a moment to address the issue of crime in Democratic cities.

After emphasizing how major crime was successfully reduced in the nation's capital, he made the case that the safety model could be exported to other places, such as Chicago or Milwaukee. However, he remarked that it must be the Democratic leaders themselves who ask the White House for help.

"We want you to be able to walk down a city street in broad daylight without getting mugged. We want you to be able to take your family out for a nice meal wherever you want to without the fear of violence and criminals, whether they’re domestic criminals or international drug cartels," Vance said.

"We would love to come and help the people of Milwaukee, but the president of the United States has said he wants to be asked. We would love to come in and lock up those violent criminals," he added.

The vice president also took the opportunity to criticize the Democratic agenda at the national level. During his speech, he referred directly to the high school students in the audience, "Find someone who loves you as much as national Democrats love giving health care benefits to illegal immigrants."

"Decline is a choice"

In the same vein, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed herself. From the White House, she amplified Vance's message and sent a message to Democratic mayors with high crime rates in their cities.

"This is President Trump’s message to Americans in Democrat-run cities nationwide: Decline is a choice. You don’t have to live in constant fear of being robbed, raped, or murdered. Your leaders are lying to you, and they have been failing you for decades," he said.

In addition, Leavitt emphasized that the president's goal is to expand his security agenda nationwide successfully. "The Trump approach of upholding law and order and allowing our brave men and women in blue to actually do their jobs to aggressively stomp out crime works."