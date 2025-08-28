"Neighborhoods feel safer": D.C. Democratic mayor praised Trump's deployment for crime reduction

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de agosto, 2025

D.C. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday praised the deployment ordered by President Donald Trump by assuring that such a decision has resulted in reduced crime in the nation's capital. "We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city," Bowser told reporters in a situational update on the expanded federal presence and its coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, adding that since the start of the federal operation last August 7, auto thefts are down 87% compared to the same period last year. Likewise, the Democratic leader commented that they have also seen a 15% drop in overall crime in the district in the same span.

"We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us," commented the mayor, who also noted that she has been in contact with Attorney General Pam Bondiand White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Trump's interest in Washington

Bowser, who had criticized Trump by asserting that many D.C. residents "living in fear"because of the constant presence of immigration agents and the National Guard, commented that she had spoken with the president on Wednesday. "I was reminded of our first meeting after his re-election, where we discussed shared priorities for the district. There, I was reminded that the president's interest in cities predates his time in office, and his knowledge of D.C. had significantly increased from the first time he was in the White House," the mayor commented on the meeting.

Similarly, the Democratic mayor hinted that after the initial 30-day period that the deployment would last in the capital, the reinforcement might be unnecessary. "What we want is local control of our public safety ecosystem. That includes deployment of officers, and we want federal officers that work in coordination with us — DEA, ATF, FBI — who, as the chief just mentioned, work with us on major crime issues all the time," Bowser commented.