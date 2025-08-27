Trump unleashes MAGA attacks after announcing the arrival of 600,000 Chinese students

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump announced that he plans to issue visas to 600,000 Chinese students. The proposal was quickly criticized by figures in the MAGA universe, including Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer. The president defended the initiative during the last cabinet meeting, arguing that a good relationship with China must be cultivated.

Recently, Trump assured that he would allow the arrival of Chinese students, which he defined as "very important" for both diplomacy and universities.

"I think it's very insulting to say students can't come here because they'll go out and start building schools and they'll be able to survive it. But I like that their students come here. I like that other countries' students come here. And you know what would happen if they didn't? Our college system would go to hell very quickly. And it wouldn't be the top colleges, so it'd be colleges that struggle on the bottom. And you take out 300,000 or 600,000 students out of the system," he added.

Howard Lutnick, secretary of Commerce, defended the president's initiative in an interview with Fox News. He described it as economically rational: "Well, the president’s point of view is that what would happen if you didn’t have those 600,000 students is that you’d empty them from the top, all the students would go up to better schools, and the bottom 15% of universities and colleges would go out of business in America."

The MAGA universe's response: "This can't happen"

Laura Loomer was one of the first to criticize the arrival of Chinese students. The MAGA activist questioned the integrity of the students, accusing them of being spies.

"Nobody, I repeat nobody, wants 600,000 more Chinese 'students' aka Communist spies in the United States. China murdered 1.2 million Americans. Now they get to replace us? This cannot happen," she wrote on her X account.

She was joined by Greene, a historic Trump ally in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman repeated Loomer's argument, adding that the country should prioritize local students.

"If refusing to allow these Chinese students to attend our schools causes 15% of them to fail then these schools should fail anyways because they are being propped up by the CCP. Why are we allowing 600,000 students from China to replace our American student’s opportunities? We should never allow that," she said.

Liz Wheeler, a popular conservative podcaster and commentator, responded directly to the Commerce secretary's remarks.

"This is the dumbest explanation I’ve heard. By all means, put colleges & universities out of business!" Wheeler said in response to Lutnick's defense of Trump's policy. "Their business is indoctrinating students into hardened revolutionary Marxists. If you want to save America, you’ll have to raze the university system. Perfect chance to start," she said.

Finally, there was Bannon, an advisor during the first Trump administration, who declared that "there should be no foreign students here for the moment" in the country.