Trump to cut funding to states that include gender ideology content in their educational materials

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its Administration for Children and Families (ACF), has directed 46 states and territories to remove all references to gender ideology from educational materials in the federally funded Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP).

The department said the measure must be implemented within 60 days, adding that states that refuse to comply will face withholding, suspension, or cancellation of federal PREP funding.

"This action reflects the Trump Administration’s ongoing commitment to protecting children from attempts to indoctrinate them with delusional ideology," the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Last week, the department noted, ACF terminated California’s PREP grant after the state failed to comply with the requirement to remove references to so-called gender ideology from its educational materials.

"Federal funds will not be used to poison the minds of the next generation or advance dangerous ideological agendas. The Trump Administration will ensure that PREP reflects the intent of Congress, not the priorities of the left", Acting Undersecretary Andrew Gradison said.