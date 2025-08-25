Most Americans see Trump's measures to reduce crime in DC as 'necessary'

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de agosto, 2025

More than half of registered voters in the United States consider President Donald Trump's actions to reduce crime in Washington, DC, justified, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday.

Along those lines, 54% of respondents backed the measures, which include the deployment of the National Guard, the federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department, and the declaration of a crime emergency in the capital earlier this month. However, 46% rated these actions as “unjustified and not necessary,” reflecting a sharp divide in public opinion.

Partisan polarization



85% of Republicans consider the measures "justified and necessary," while 72% of Democrats see them as "unjustified and unnecessary." Among independents, opinions are more divided, with 47% supporting the actions and 53% considering them unnecessary.

As it is, Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard Caps/Harris poll, noted, "It is clear that Trump is shifting from immigration to crime as a primary focus, and his efforts are receiving strong Republican and independent support."

Perception on DC security



On perceptions of security, 51% of voters believe an increased National Guard presence will make Washington, DC, safer, while 22% think the opposite and 27% think it will have no impact.

On the crime situation in the capital, opinions also vary: 35% of respondents believe that crime is "increasing," 31% that it is "decreasing," and 35% that it is "staying about the same."

Trump's actions, which have generated both support and criticism, signal a strategic shift toward fighting crime as a policy priority in the Trump Administration, according to the poll data.