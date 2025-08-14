‘F*** that. That's not gonna happen’: Hunter Biden refuses to apologize and doubles down on confrontation with Melania Trump

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de agosto, 2025

In a new chapter in the saga of public clashes between the Biden and Trump families, Hunter Biden has responded with strong language to a legal threat by first lady Melania Trump, who is demanding a retraction over comments linking her to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The conflict began when Hunter Biden, in an early August interview on the YouTube show "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," claimed that "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are very broad and deep." These statements, which Melania Trump and her legal team consider “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory” prompted her lawyer, Alejandro Brito, to send a letter on August 6 demanding an immediate retraction and a public apology.

The letter, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, warned that, if she did not comply, Melania would seek compensation for "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" exceeding $1 billion.

Far from backing down, Biden doubled down on his stance in a subsequent interview with Callaghan, published Thursday. When offered the opportunity to apologize, he responded with a blunt "F--- that. That's not gonna happen," Biden accused the Trumps of being "bullies" who are trying to intimidate him with the threat of a million-dollar lawsuit, and expressed his willingness to face legal process. “If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein – if the president, the first lady, want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time of whatever time that they met – I'm more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it," he said, challenging the Trumps to publicly address their alleged ties to Epstein.

Melania's defense



Brito's letter, addressed to both Biden and his lawyer Abbe Lowell, stressed that Hunter's statements were based on disproven reports, particularly those of journalist Michael Wolff, whom President Donald Trump has characterized as a "third-rate reporter" who makes up stories to sell books.

The Trumps have consistently maintained that Melania and Donald met in 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party presented by modeling agent Paolo Zampolli and have denied any involvement of Epstein in their relationship.