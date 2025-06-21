Pakistan recognizes Trump's leadership and nominates him for the Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de junio, 2025

On Friday, the Pakistani government officially nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026, recognizing his direct and decisive intervention to avert a large-scale armed conflict with India. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad considers that the mediation led by Trump was decisive in reaching the ceasefire signed last May 10 between the two countries, amid a military escalation with civilian casualties and risk of confrontation between two nuclear powers.

The communiqué claims that India carried out a military offensive that Pakistan qualifies as an "unprovoked and unlawful" aggression, which would have caused civilian deaths, including women, children and the elderly. Islamabad maintained that this action constituted "a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity".

In response, the Pakistani government executed Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, described as a precise military action aimed at restoring deterrence and protecting the civilian population. According to the statement, this operation was carried out to exercise the "fundamental right of self-defence."

Islamabad highlights Trump's role in de-escalation

According to the statement, Trump's intervention, together with the commitment of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, made it possible to reach an effective ceasefire that prevented a conflict of greater proportions. The government highlighted the president's strategic vision and political capacity, which facilitated a diplomatic process with both capitals in the midst of a critical crisis.

The statement also appreciated Trump's continued interest in mediating the Jammu and Kashmir territorial dispute, which it considered a persistent factor of regional destabilization. In Islamabad's view, lasting peace in South Asia will remain elusive as long as UN Security Council resolutions on that region are not implemented.