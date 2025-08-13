Texas: House Democrats begin to cave and prepare to return to the state as GOP moves forward with redistricting

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de agosto, 2025

Texas Democrats are set to return to their state after weeks of intentional absence to try to block a special session on the redistricting pushed by the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

According to ABC 13 Houston, Democrats will be returning to Texas because they believe they accomplished their goal of blocking the special legislative session for several days, sending a message nationwide about their opposition to the measure. According to sources cited by the media, the idea is to return before the special session breaks down.

However, the outlet reported that it is still unclear what day the Democrats will return to the state.

When ABC News contacted the Texas Democratic Caucus to inquire about the decision, the party did not deny the news.

"Members are still assessing their strategies going forward and are in a private meeting to make decisions about future plans currently," a caucus spokesman wrote. "If and when Texas House Democrats breaking quorum decide to go home is squarely dependent on the actions the Governor, Speaker, and Texas Republicans in charge make with regard to prioritizing flood victims over redistricting that hurts Texans."

News of the Democrats' possible return comes on the same day the state Senate approved a version of the new districts, which the House must ratify before being signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who threatened to call indefinite special sessions to hold off the threat of arresting Democrats who fled Texas to break quorum in the state House.