Vance says White House is working to 'figure out scheduling' for Trump-Putin-Zelensky meeting

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de agosto, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance said Sunday that the White House is working to "schedule" a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

"One of the most important logjams is that Vladimir Putin said that he would never sit down with [Volodymyr] Zelensky, the head of Ukraine, and [President Trump] has now got that to change," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We're now trying to figure out, frankly, scheduling and things like that around when these three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to this conflict," Vance added.

Ukraine's European allies are pushing for Kiev to be present at the U.S.-Russia summit scheduled for Friday in Alaska, which was initially billed as a bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump.

The vice president said the country's goal is "to find some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and the Russians can live with."

"It's not going to make anybody super happy, both the Russians and the Ukrainians probably at the end of the day are going to be unhappy with it," he added.

The announcement of the summit in Alaska without Zelensky unfolded speculation of a deal forcing Kiev to cede large parts of its territory, something the European Union rejects, although it advocates an agreement between the conflicting countries.

However, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker suggested in statements to CNN that Zelensky could ultimately attend the summit.