Marjorie Taylor Greene asked the Trump Administration to pardon former Rep. George Santos

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de agosto, 2025

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday publicly asked President Donald Trump to pardon former Republican Rep. George Santos, who a couple of weeks ago began serving a seven-year sentence behind bars. Greene, who has been characterized as one of the most important figures of the MAGA movement and one of Trump's main allies within the legislative branch, commented through a publication in her X account that she had sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in which she requested that the clemency case be presented.

"I just sent a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney urging President Trump to commute the sentence of former Congressman @MrSantosNY. A 7-year prison sentence for campaign-related charges is excessive, especially when Members of Congress who’ve done far worse still walk free. George Santos has taken responsibility. He’s shown remorse. It’s time to correct this injustice. We must demand equal justice under the law!" wrote Greene.

Santos' decline

Santos surrendered to a federal prison in the state of New Jersey last July 25 after pleading guilty in April, after The New York Timesrevealed in 2022 numerous lies the eccentric conservative figure had told about his personal history during his campaign. A year later, the House Ethics Committee published a devastating report compiling all the details about Santos, as well as his falsification of financial records and even many of the Republican figure's falsehoods. The report led to a vote to expel Santos that same year.

On several occasions, Santos has stated that he has asked the Trump Administration to consider pardoning him. In fact, the former Republican representative claimed in a post on his social networks shortly before entering prison that House Speaker Mike Johnson had "blocked" the Trump Administration from granting him clemency.