'I'm trying to save this beautiful program': Dr. Oz pushes for $200 billion Medicaid investment after passage of 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de agosto, 2025

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), announced on CBS's "Face the Nation" program that the Trump administration plans to allocate an additional $200 billion to Medicaid, following the passage of the "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Oz emphasized his commitment to strengthening this program, which he described as a "noble effort" to support vulnerable populations, including children, seniors and people with disabilities.

"I'm trying to save this beautiful program, this noble effort, to help folks, giving them a hand up," Oz said, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that Medicaid fulfills its purpose of serving those who need it most, quoting Hubert Humphrey to highlight the government's moral obligation to protect the most vulnerable: "The young children, the dawn of their life, those who are twilight of their lives, the seniors, and those who were disabled living in the shadows.”

Dr. Oz, who is the 17th CMS administrator, noted that the investment seeks not only to preserve the program, but also to ensure adequate cost-effectiveness. In addition, he addressed the disparity in drug costs between the United States and Europe, assuring that the administration is actively working to reduce drug prices, a critical issue for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.