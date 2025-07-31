Trump postpones tariff hike on Mexico for 90 days

Published by Alejandro Baños 31 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump granted an extension to Mexico and will not raise tariffs on products imported from the neighboring country for the next 90 days, while both governments seek to reach a trade agreement that benefits them both.

This decision comes after a telephone meeting held by Trump with his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, called a "satisfactory dialogue" by both presidents, that concluded with the proposal to talk again during those 90 days.

"I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border," Trump reported via Truth Social.

"We have agreed to extend, for a 90-Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many. We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer," the Republican added.

Sheinbaum described the conversation with Trump as "good," while boasting of avoiding "rising tariffs."

"We had a very good call with U.S. President Donald Trump. We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow and we achieved 90 days to build a long-term agreement based on dialogue," the Mexican president said.

In addition, during her routine appearance before the media, Sheinbaum stressed that this extension established by Trump "safeguards" the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).