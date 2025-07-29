Trump administration investigating Duke University for alleged racial discrimination

Published by Santiago Ospital 29 de julio, 2025

The Trump administration urged Duke University to review its policies to reform those that "take account of race or ethnicity to bestow benefits or advantages" on pain of losing federal funding.

In a joint missive, the Department of Education and the Department of Health said they had received allegations that Duke's medical school and medical entities linked to the university had allegedly violated anti-discrimination laws.

"These practices allegedly include illegal and wrongful racial preferences and discriminatory activity in recruitment, student admissions, scholarships and financial aid, mentoring and enrichment programs, hiring, promotion, and more," they stated.

The departments called for the creation of a committee, whose members satisfy both sides, to be charged with meeting the government's demands. It will have six months to bring its mission to completion.

"Racism is a scourge when practiced by individuals, but it is especially corrosive when enshrined in the nation’s most eminent and respected institutions," also read the letter signed by the secretaries of Education, Linda McMahon, and Health, Robert F Kennedy, Jr.

A Duke law review, also under the microscope

The Department of Education (ED) also opened an investigation for discrimination against the Duke Law Journal, a student-run law journal.

The ED asserted in a press release that there are indications that the journal allegedly discriminated "on the bases of race, color, and/or national origi" last year in choosing its editors for 2025.

Citing press reports, it said that members of "affinity groups" had been given the opportunity to receive extra points if "on their personal statements that referenced their race or ethnicity." In addition, those who did get the extra opportunity package were also reportedly instructed not to share the information with other students.