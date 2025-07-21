DOJ receives Gabbard’s criminal referral for Obama administration members

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de julio, 2025

The Justice Department received the criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which argues that the Obama administration allegedly "fabricated and politicized" a narrative about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, in order to undermine Trump's presidency.

The department declined to elaborate on the information, but confirmed the referral to Fox News.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump released a video made with artificial intelligence simulating the arrest of former President Obama.

The AI images spread quickly on social media.

Gabbard's report



Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard last week declassified documents that she said reveal how the Obama administration manipulated intelligence information to create the "Russiagate" narrative, a plot that accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election to favor Donald Trump.

That report, released Friday, has generated controversy by exposing what Gabbard describes as an "abuse of power" that sought to undermine Trump's presidency.

According to the declassified documents, multiple intelligence agencies, including the FBI, CIA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), concluded before the 2016 election that Russia "probably was not attempting to influence the election outcome through cyberattacks."

For example, an August 31, 2016 report cited by Gabbard indicates that a DHS official informed then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that "there was no indication of a Russian threat to manipulate the vote count."