From Pittsburgh, Trump touted $92 billion in data and energy center investments

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump announced $92 billion in investments for Pennsylvania. From Pittsburgh, accompanied by Senator Dave McCormick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the president touted new private data centers and investments in the energy sector. He spoke of the state's "largest investment package in history."

Trump participated in the first edition of the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, organized by Senator McCormick. There, he spoke of approximately 20 investments, in which companies such as Google, CoreWeave, and Blackstone will participate.

"We’re back in Pittsburgh to announce the largest package of investments in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We’re here today because we believe that America’s destiny is to dominate every industry and be the first in every technology, and that includes being the world’s number one superpower in artificial intelligence," Trump celebrated.

"I am proud to partner with President Donald Trump and the business leaders here today to drive a new era of industrial growth that helps make America energy dominant while creating jobs and opportunities for working families across Pennsylvania," Senator McCormick, who is serving his first year in the Senate, stated.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) joined in the celebrations for the president and his Republican colleague: "Senator McCormick and I are in different parties but we're both Team PA. We believe in energy independence and the transformative potential of AI."

"It comes together in Pennsylvania—huge wins and investments in our commonwealth and nation that we can all support," the Democrat added.