Trump announces US Steel to stay in the country: generating 70,000 new jobs for Pennsylvania

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced that US Steel will continue to produce in the United States. The president confirmed that the company will partner with Nippon Steel, generating "at least" 70,000 jobs in Pennsylvania and an injection to the economy of some $14 billion. Trump confirmed a rally in the city of Pittsburgh to celebrate the investment.

US Steel, one of the most iconic companies in the country's steel industry, was founded in 1901 after the merger of Carnegie Steel Company, Federal Steel Company, and National Steel Company. It was the first U.S. company to be valued at more than $1 billion.

In December 2023, the Japanese announced an agreement to acquire US Steel, thus expanding its presence in the US market. This acquisition was blocked by President Joe Biden, who cited national security concerns, in addition to his intention to maintain local ownership in strategic sectors such as steel.

In this context, Trump announced an agreement for the historic company to remain in the country and will open a new plant that will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania.

"I am proud to announce that, after much consideration and negotiation, US Steel will REMAIN in America, and keep its Headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh. For many years, the name, 'United States Steel' was synonymous with Greatness, and now, it will be again. This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs, and add $14 Billion Dollars to the U.S. Economy," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"My Tariff Policies will ensure that Steel will once again be, forever, MADE IN AMERICA. From Pennsylvania to Arkansas, and from Minnesota to Indiana, AMERICAN MADE is BACK. I will see you all at US Steel, in Pittsburgh, on Friday, May 30th, for a BIG Rally. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!" He added.

Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA) also celebrated the news on his social media, remarking on the importance of the steel industry to the Keystone State.

"This partnership is great for the economy, great for national security, and great for the hardworking people of Pennsylvania. I am proud to stand by President Trump as he lives up to our shared promise to rebuild US manufacturing and deliver for America’s workers," he said on his X account.

In turn, he highlighted that this partnership between the two companies ensures new investment in the local economy while "ensuring that U.S. Steel remains under American control."