Fetterman dissociates himself from the Democratic Party and assures that "ICE performs an important job for our country"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de julio, 2025

The Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, continued to distance himself from the socialist wing of his party Thursday, after writing on his X account a post in which he publicly defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), at a time when the agency has found itself in the crosshairs of many Democratic figures over its immigration operations and deportations of illegal immigrants. "ICE performs an important job for our country. Any calls to abolish ICE are [100 percent] inappropriate and outrageous," the senator wrote in X.

Shortly after his post on the social network, Fetterman issued a statement in which he expressed not only his support for ICE but also for immigration reform to protect those who, while without legal status in the country, pose no danger. "Absolutely support amnesty for the hardworking, otherwise law-abiding migrant workers. Round up and deport the criminals. We must acknowledge the critical contribution migrants make to our nation’s economy," he detailed.

Extremist attack on ICE

Over the past few weeks, several politicians on the far left of the party have gone so far as to join demonstrations against ICE, with several of them obstructing their immigration operations, in some cases being detained or arrested. Far from being an issue that has been calming down, the truth is that several of these figures have come to take legal action not only against ICE, but also against the Administration of President Donald Trump, whom they have accused of exercising an extremist policy against migrants.

A significant case this week occurred on Tuesday, when progressive Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that her administration would join seven other nearby cities in a federal class-action lawsuitagainst the Republican administration, after alleging that the federal government would be using alleged "illegal tactics" during immigration raids in the county.

Likewise, Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Thursday called ICE in a post on her X account an "rogue agency that doesn’t follow the law and has zero oversight or accountability." Of course, her case comes as no surprise considering Jayapal was chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and went so far as to back legislation in 2018 aimed at abolishing the immigration enforcement agency.