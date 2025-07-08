Tension in the Senate: Schumer warns passage of GOP's billion-dollar rescissions package could have 'grave implications'

Published by Agustina Blanco 8 de julio, 2025

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, issued a blunt warning Tuesday about the "grave implications" that approval of a $9,400 million proposed by Senate Republicans, backed by the White House and heavily influenced by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of President Donald Trump, formerly led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Schumer noted that moving forward with this purely partisan plan could complicate bipartisan negotiations needed to fund the government in September, escalating tensions in an already polarized Congress.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Schumer criticized the rescissions package, which seeks to recoup $8.3 billion in appropriated funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)and more than $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which funds NPR and PBS.

"Republicans’ passage of this purely partisan proposal would be an affront to the bipartisan appropriations process," wrote Schumer, stressing that several Republican senators acknowledge the difficulty of expecting Democrats to engage in a bipartisan funding process while simultaneously pushing a unilateral cuts bill.

The package, which already passed by a narrow two-vote margin in the House last month, is based on the Embargo Control Act, which allows the White House to ask Congress to reduce previously appropriated funds. These proposals must be approved by both chambers within 45 days and, in the Senate, require only a simple majority to pass, making them easier to pass in a Republican-controlled chamber. However, the plan does not enjoy unanimous support within the party itself.

Along those lines, Senate Committee Chairman Susan Collins, R-Maine, expressed concern during a recent hearing about the proposed cuts, particularly those affecting the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and CPB.

Collins called the cuts to the AIDS and HIV prevention program "extraordinarily ill-advised and shortsighted," highlighting the potential negative consequences of these measures.

For his part, the Democratic leader accused Republicans of employing a "bait-and-poison-to-kill," referring to the contradiction of promoting partisan cuts while expecting bipartisan cooperation on the funding process.

Schumer urged Senate Republicans to reject the rescissions package and work on a bipartisan approach to avoid a financial showdown that could cripple the government.