Trump Administration arrests Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for Sinaloa Cartel ties, DHS says

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de julio, 2025

The U.S. government announced Thursday the arrest of the well-known Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who it accuses of participating in organized crime and arms trafficking linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, and confirmed his upcoming deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported on its X account: “On July 2, ICE arrested Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He is now being processed for expedited removal from the United States. This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunitions and explosives. Under President Trump, NO ONE is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

pic.twitter.com/c4QeRVpCEr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 3, 2025

In addition, the DHS issued a statement in which it summarized Chavez's relationship with the United States and also added a list of criminal records.

Chávez's history with the U.S.



On April 2, 2024, Chavez applied for legal permanent residency. His application was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, linked to the Sinaloa Cartel through a previous relationship with the now deceased son of the cartel's leader, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

On December 17, 2024, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) referred to ICE a complaint that Chavez posed a serious threat to public safety. However, an entry in the DHS enforcement system under the Biden Administration indicated that Chavez was not an immigration enforcement priority.

On January 4, 2025, the Biden Administration allowed Chavez to re-enter the country and paroled him at the San Ysidro port of entry.

After multiple fraudulent statements on his application to become a Lawful Permanent Resident, it was determined that he was in the country illegally and was eligible for deportation on June 27, 2025.