Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de julio, 2025

The Trump Administration made public its annual report of the salaries received by each and every one of the White House employees who serve as advisors or perform functions linked to the Executive Branch. There are only two officials who are paid more than $200,000, while there are eight who work for free: they do not receive a single cent for their work.

Jacalynne Klopp, President Donald Trump's advisor, is the highest earner, with a salary of $225,700. Next comes the name of associate counsel Edgar Mkrtchian, who earns $203,645.

After them, appears a large group of 33 employees who are paid the same amount: $195,200. Among them are the border czar, Tom Homan; the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg; the senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro; chief of staff, Susie Wiles; deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller; and White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Among the officials receiving the lowest salary are information services operators Darrica Hill and Erike Rivera, with a salary of $59,070.

There are eight figures who do not receive a single cent, due to the fact that they are paid from departments. Among them is Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who, as National Security advisor, has no remuneration. Also, the special envoy for peace missions, Steve Witkoff; and the czar of cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI), David Sacks.