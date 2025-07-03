Trump demanded that Jerome Powell resign "immediately" as chairman of the Federal Reserve

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump asserted that Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, should "resign immediately." Amid his dispute with the official to lower interest rates, the president reacted to statements by Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who said Congress should investigate Powell.

“Too Late, should resign immediately!!!", Trump posted on his Truth Social account, citing a Bloomberg article on Pulte's statements. According to the Federal Funding Agency director's arguments, Powell's latest testimony in front of Congress was "misleading."

"I am asking Congress to investigate Chairman Jerome Powell, his political bias, and his deceptive Senate testimony, which is enough to be removed ‘for cause'", he said on his X account.

Pulte has been publicly criticizing Powell, who took office in February 2018, for weeks. Regarding the decision not to lower rates, he noted that people are being hurt by higher borrowing costs.

Powell's term at the head of the Federal Reserve ends in eleven months, so Trump will be in charge of nominating his successor. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, among the main names under consideration are Kevin Warsh, former Fed governor; Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council; Scott Bessent, current Treasury secretary; David Malpass, former World Bank president; and Christopher Waller, current Fed governor.

Bessent has already spoken publicly about this speculation, noting that he would be open to taking the job. "I'll do whatever the chairman wants," he declared.